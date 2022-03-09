Cold rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Widespread cold rain moved in overnight, creating a very wet morning commute Wednesday. Rain of varying intensity will become more scattered by late morning and completely taper off between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Temperatures will remain in the mid/upper 40s and drop into the upper 30s tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s Thursday, and the low/mid 60s Friday.

Another batch of rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler air moves in by Saturday afternoon and there is the chance of seeing some sleet and snow mix. Currently, we are not anticipating this event lingering. Behind Saturday's event, the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday.

