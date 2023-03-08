You'll feel the cooler air settle in Virginia today

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wind chill temperatures are in the 20s this morning. A very large area of high pressure centered over Canada will keep us dry, breezy and cool Wednesday. Skies will be mainly sunny with sustained winds from the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. The high temps will be in the mid 50s. The winds will relax tonight under clear skies, with low temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s, with more clouds moving in late Thursday into Friday morning. The next potential rainmaker will move in from midday Friday into Friday night.

Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with high temps in the low to mid 50s. More clouds arrive Sunday with a chance for rain late Sunday into early Monday.

