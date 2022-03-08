We won't see those warm temperatures for a while

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure will spread rain into the area tonight through the first half of Wednesday. Cool air will be wedged into the region, with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s Thursday, and the low/mid 60s Friday.

Another batch of rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and then the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.