Winds will pick up as colder air moves in Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 7:11 AM, Mar 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the region early this morning. The day will start out mild with a daytime high in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The winds will pick up out of the north and gust between 25-30 mph by midday and through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as cold air sinks in, we will fall into the lower 30s. It will remain breezy tonight with north winds from 10-20 mph.

Much cooler air will settle into the region tonight night through the rest of the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The next potential rainmaker will move in on Friday and linger past midnight into Saturday morning. Skies should clear again for next Sunday with showers possible into Monday morning.

