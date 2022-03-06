Very warm today, record highs possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front has pushed north of our area, and it is significantly warmer with early morning temps in the 50s and 60s. There will be cloudiness around this morning, and a spot or two could see a sprinkle.

Skies will be variably cloudy today with highs 75-80° in most locations. Southwesterly winds will increase, with gusts over 30 mph possible. A shower is possible across northern VA.

Tonight will be very warm with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The Richmond record warm low temperature is 61° from 1983.

Monday will be the warmest day since mid-October with highs in the low to mid 80s across the metro and southeastern VA. Highs will be 75-80 well northwest of Richmond. Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness, and winds will gust 30-40 mph. An approaching cold front will cause scattered showers and storms. These will occur by mid/late afternoon in western VA, and towards evening in central VA. Rain will exit around midnight.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure will spread rain into the area Tuesday night through the first half of Wednesday. Cool air will be wedged into the region, with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s.

There is the chance of a shower or two Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s Thursday, and the low/mid 60s Friday.

Another batch of rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and then the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday.

