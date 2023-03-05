Sunny and not as windy today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and chilly morning with temps in the 30s.

Today will be sunny and not as windy with highs in the low to mid 60s for most areas. It will be cooler at the coast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s to around 40.

Monday will have sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday. There could be an early morning shower north of I-64, but the day will be partly cloudy. Highs will be around 70 in the metro, but in the 60s north of I-64, and the lower 70s in southern VA.

Cooler weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Our next system will bring a chance of rain in by late Friday afternoon, with better chances for showers on Saturday. The chance for rain will diminish Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.