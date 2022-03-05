Turning much warmer 🌡️

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some cloudiness around today, especially this morning. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. There will be a big high temperature range: 50s near the coast, 60s in central VA, 70s in southwestern VA.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warmer with some sprinkles and fog possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy, breezy and warm with highs 75-80°.

Monday will be the warmest day in the next week, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. This will be the warmest day since mid-October, and Richmond could tie or break the record high of 83° from 1974. Gusty southwestern breezes will exceed 25 mph.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder, Monday evening and Monday night.

Tuesday will be dry and cooler with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

A wave of low pressure will spread rain into the region on Wednesday. Cool air will be wedged into area, with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

The end of the week will remain unsettled with the chance of at least a few showers each day. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and the 60s Friday.

As of right now, it looks like there will be the chance of showers on Saturday (at least during the morning), and it will be dry on Sunday.

