Sunny and mild weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear morning, and a passing cold front will cause a drop in temperatures through mid-morning.

Skies will be mainly sunny today. It will be a bit windy with some gusts over 30 mph across central VA, and over 35 mph at the coast. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be clear and colder. Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A shower is possible across northern VA Tuesday, otherwise we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s. A passing cold front will bring cooler weather for the second half of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Our next storm will bring a chance of rain late Friday into next weekend.

