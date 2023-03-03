Thunderstorms possible Friday evening, but sunny weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring rain in towards daybreak, and the rain will last off-and-on during the day. A few thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Much of the day will feature temperatures holding in the 40s to around 50. The highs for the day will occur during the evening, ranging from 45-50 northwest, to 55-60 in the metro, to the 60s in southern VA. For those traveling, icy conditions due to freezing rain will occur in the mountains, where winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs will remain above normal the first half of next week. A shower is possible on Tuesday, when highs will reach into the 70s.

Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week.

