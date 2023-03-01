Mild today, rain arrives tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will move in overnight tonight, and we will have a few hours of steadier rainfall from daybreak through mid-morning Thursday. Drier weather will move in for the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another system will bring more rain back Thursday night, and this will last off-and-on during Friday. Highs will be in the 50s for the metro, but will range from the 40s northwest to the lower 60s southeast.

The weekend will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

It will stay in the 50s and 60s the first half of next week.

Stats: We finished with the third warmest February on record in Richmond, with the month averaging almost eight degrees above normal. The month was about a half-inch below normal in terms of precipitation.

It was also the third warmest meteorological winter (December-February) in Richmond. Only a trace of snow was recorded, which is around eight inches below normal.

