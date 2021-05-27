Less humid, not quite as hot today

RICHMOND, Va. -- This afternoon will be a little less humid and not quite as hot, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated storm or two will be possible.

Rain chances will increase on Friday, with the chance of some stronger storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the metro, but it will be cooler north of I-64.

Saturday will average mostly cloudy, and there will be some showers around at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be quite cool for late May, with highs in the low to mid 60s. There will still be the chance of a few showers.

Memorial Day is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs will get back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

