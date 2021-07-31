Less humid, not as hot today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved south of the area, and it will be a cooler and less humid day. We will have a cloud/sun mix with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An approaching system will bring the chance of a few showers late this evening, mostly northwest of Richmond. Showers will be possible across the entire region overnight. Lows will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

There will be some showers and storms at times on Sunday, but there will be dry hours as well. The highest chance of rain will be in the morning. Some scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, and isolated storms could be strong with high wind gusts. Rainfall totals over 1/2" will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We will be in an unsettled pattern the rest of the week with the chance of scattered showers or storms each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

