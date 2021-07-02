Less humid for the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passing through this evening may trigger a couple of thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Skies will clear overnight and it will turn less humid by morning. Lows will range from the mid 50s northwest to the mid 60s southeast.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated storm is possible later in the afternoon, with the best chance in eastern VA. Saturday night will be cool with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most areas will be dry, but an isolated storm is possible in northern VA and in the mountains.

Monday will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered storms are possible Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be another hot day, but highs will be a little cooler at the end of the week.

Elsa is now a hurricane and located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to track near Haiti and Jamaica Saturday into early Sunday, and then cross Cuba Sunday into Monday. Elsa is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches southwestern Florida on Monday night. The remnants, which will just be an area of low pressure, will track to our southeast, but could increase our rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

