Less humid and a little cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity levels will be a lot more comfortable today. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It will turn more humid over the weekend. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, mostly on Saturday, but coverage will be low and scattered. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and the lower 90s Sunday.

Highs for the first half of next week will stay in the lower 90s as it remains muggy. A few storms are possible.

