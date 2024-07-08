More heat and humidity headlines this week's weather in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity levels will increase on Monday and it will stay muggy and hot through much of the week. Highs will be in the 90s, with an afternoon heat index likely near or above 100 through Wednesday, potentially rising above 105 at times. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible each day, but not all areas will see rain.

Moisture drawn in from the south, well east of the remnants of what is now Beryl, will increase our shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday. Highs later in the week will be in the upper 80s.

🌀Track Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast this morning and will slowly weaken as it moves northward through East Texas today. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

The moisture from the remnants of Beryl will increase our storm chances later this week. A front lingering in the area, and moisture moving in from the southeast, will keep showers and storms around into Saturday.

