June leaving us with a hot and humid day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a typical hot and humid late June day to wrap up the month, with very little chance for rain. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with a near normal high of 89°. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the lower 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue to climb tomorrow, with the heat index approaching 100 for a few hours in the afternoon. Rain chances should remain limited to far southern Virginia and areas along the Blue Ridge.

The pattern will become unsettled this weekend with hot and humid weather and a chance for storms each day. The chance for storms will continue into Independence Day as a front becomes stalled over the region.

Tropical Cyclone Two is skirting along the coast of Venezuela and is still expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie very soon. The forecast track places Bonnie along the Nicaragua/Costa Rica coast this weekend. The forward speed might allow Bonnie (or what's left of it) to redevelop in the Pacific and strengthen to a hurricane next week. A disturbance off the coast of Texas will produce heavy rain along the northern and western Gulf Coast states.

