Very Warm and Dry Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will be 5 to 7 degrees higher in most areas Wednesday than they were on Tuesday, but the humidity values will still be lower than a typical late-June day. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the majority of Virginia on Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will return Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 90s both days. The heat index will approach 100 degrees on Friday.

The pattern will become unsettled this weekend with hot and humid weather and a chance for storms each day. The chance for storms will continue into Independence Day as a front becomes stalled over the region.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is approaching the southern Windward Islands this evening and is still expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie very soon. The forecast track places Bonnie along the Nicaragua/Costa Rica coast this weekend.

