RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry and seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s. A plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires may return to the area this afternoon, creating a bit of haze later today and tonight.

Thunderstorms will return to the area late Friday and will be fixture in our daily weather through early next week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s each day, with overnight lows increasing into the low 70s by early next week as the humidity gradually increases.

A weak disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next few days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

