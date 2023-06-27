Storms possible again Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a dry start with partly sunny skies, scattered storms will be possible again on Tuesday, with a low-end threat for a few severe storms in eastern Virginia. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Wednesday mainly in counties closer to the coast, but most areas will remain dry.

Thursday and Friday should be seasonably hot and humid, but rain chances will be very limited.

The outlook for the weekend is hot and humid with a few scattered storms each day.

A weak disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next few days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.