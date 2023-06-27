Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Storms possible again Tuesday afternoon

Morning weather June 27 with Meteorologist Tom Patton
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 06:29:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a dry start with partly sunny skies, scattered storms will be possible again on Tuesday, with a low-end threat for a few severe storms in eastern Virginia. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Wednesday mainly in counties closer to the coast, but most areas will remain dry.

Thursday and Friday should be seasonably hot and humid, but rain chances will be very limited.

The outlook for the weekend is hot and humid with a few scattered storms each day.

A weak disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next few days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone