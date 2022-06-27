Showers and a few storms to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. No severe weather is anticipated, although there should be some heavy rain in spots, especially this afternoon. Drier air will return to the region tomorrow and it will be a bit less humid with highs in the low 80s.

The rest of the week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, along with increasing heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday rising into the low and mid 90s Thursday through Saturday. A few scattered storms will be possible to begin the holiday weekend, with higher rain chances on Sunday.

In the tropics, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico has a slight chance to develop a bit as it drifts west-southwestard. Meanwhile, a potent tropical wave over the central Atlantic about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands is expected to become a tropical depression over the next few days. It should move into the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday and Thursday. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the Atlantic list is Bonnie.

