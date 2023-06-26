Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday

ENHANCED SEVERE STORM RISK MONDAY

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and muggy. Highs will be in the low 90s in most locations. Heat index values could approach 100. Skies will be partly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will trigger the potential of strong to severe storms by late afternoon. Much of our viewing area is in an enhanced risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5). Torrential downpours and localized flooding are possible, along with the threat of damaging winds and hail. Continuous lightning and Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

Scattered storms will be around on Tuesday and even Wednesday, but some drier air will build in Thursday and Friday. The outlook for the weekend is hot and humid with a few scattered storms each day.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

