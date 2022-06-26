Hot & more humid Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will provide partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit hotter and more humid, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast with a light onshore breeze during the afternoon. To the west, a few scattered thunderstorms are possible over the higher elevations to near Charlottesville during the late afternoon and early evening.

An approaching front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Drier air will return to the region Tuesday and it will be a bit less humid with highs around 80.

The rest of the week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday rising into the low 90s the end of the week.

