Some showers possible Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’ll see an increase in humidity on Friday as the high weakens and shifts east, allowing southeasterly flow to return. Rain chances increase this Friday afternoon and evening due to a warm front lifting northwest.

A deep upper-level trough will develop over the Great Lakes this weekend, with a responsive southwesterly flow across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. This pattern will transport seasonally high heat and humidity into the area this weekend into early next week, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

A disturbance in the south-central Atlantic has a very low chance of tropical cyclone development as it slowly approaches the Windward Islands over the next few days. A stronger disturbance has emerged from the west coast of Africa and has a better chance of development over the next few days.

