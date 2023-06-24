Warmer today, not as many storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with areas of locally dense fog.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. There will be some scattered storms around today, with the best chance in the 2-9 p.m. time frame. Storms will not be as numerous as previous days, but any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall. It will be humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will have more sunshine. Rain chances will be pretty low, but a few isolated storms are possible. Highs will be around 90.

Monday will be hot and muggy. Showers and storms will turn more likely by late in the day. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday will have some scattered storms, and a few storms are possible again on Wednesday.

It will be a little less humid Thursday and Friday with mainly dry weather expected.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is in the Caribbean, and should weaken in the next 24 hours. Tropical Storm Cindy will go north of the Lesser Antilles, and gradually weaken before curving away from the Bahamas and United States. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.