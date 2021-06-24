Nice weather continues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Strong high pressure has settled over the Mid-Atlantic today, which will bring us clear skies and a cool start to Thursday. It will be another pleasant day with lower humidity and high temperatures hovering in the middle 70s to bordering 80.

We’ll see an increase in humidity on Friday as the high weakens and shifts east, allowing southeasterly flow to return. A few showers or storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as a retrograding upper-level shear axis moves into eastern Virginia.

A deep upper-level trough will develop over the Great Lakes this weekend, with a responsive southwesterly flow across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. This pattern will transport seasonally high heat and humidity into the area this weekend into early next week, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

A disturbance in the south-central Atlantic has a low chance of tropical cyclone development as it slowly approaches the Windward Islands over the next few days.

