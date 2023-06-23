Partly sunny weekend with some scattered storms ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly cloudy with more showers and storms around on and off through the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with just the chance of scattered storms, mainly later in the afternoon. The high will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will be pretty low on Sunday, as highs reach around 90.

Showers and storms will turn more likely again later on Monday. Rain chances will decrease for the rest of the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is moving into the Caribbean. It is expected to weaken this weekend as it encounters wind shear. Located east of Bret is Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy will go north of the Lesser Antilles, and gradually weaken before curving away from the Bahamas and United States. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

