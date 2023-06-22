Misty morning could turn into heavier showers in the afternoon Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. --We will start the day with clouds, mist, drizzle and areas of light rain. As a warm front very slowly pushed through from the southeast heavier showers and storms will begin to develop by early afternoon and linger into the evening. Locally HEAVY rain will again be possible as areas could see a few rounds of heavy rain. The high will be in the low to mid 70s. Showers and light rain or drizzle will be possible overnight with a low in the upper 60s.

Friday will be warmer with scattered showers and storms possible anytime from late morning through early evening. The high will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with storms mainly in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the Caribbean. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker. A strong tropical wave is located to the east of Bret, and shows high signs of development over the next few days. This system will be named Cindy if it becomes a tropical storm.

