Hot and humid Wednesday with some strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be hotter and more humid with variable cloudiness. Highs will be near or above 90, with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

There is the chance of a passing shower or storm the first part of the day, but the threat for storms will ramp up during the afternoon and evening, especially after around 5 p.m. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, especially north of I-64. Due to the higher humidity, very heavy rainfall will occur with storms. There is the chance for some hail, and a small potential for some rotating storms. Storms will move out after midnight.

Thursday will be a little less humid with the chance of a few leftover showers and highs in the 70s.

Friday through Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, with the best chance in western VA.

A cold front will bring some showers and storms on Monday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

