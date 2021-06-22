Strong cold front brings rain, storms on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front sweeps across the Commonwealth bringing showers and the threat of storms till 3 this afternoon. Temperatures will fall behind the early afternoon front and winds will pick up as drier air moves into Central Virginia. Overnight temperatures fall to the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be milder days with much less humidity than we’ve had the past couple of days. Highs stay around the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A chance for showers and a few storms will return Friday through the weekend as heat and humidity quickly return to the region.

Claudette continues to move away from the east coast. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance for tropical cyclone development over the next 5 days.

