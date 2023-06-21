Rainy, windy and cool first day of summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A very unsettled pattern will stay with us through the weekend and early next week. The Summer Solstice is today at 10:57 am.

Areas of rain will move in throughout today and stay with us on and off through tonight. It will be a cool first day of summer with a high only near 70°. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times today.

A few inches of rain will be possible in many areas by early Thursday evening as more showers and storms move in by the afternoon.

Friday will continue to be unsettled as well.

Showers and storms will be possible each day through at least early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret has developed. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

