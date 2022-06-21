First day of summer brings in warmer temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. -- The summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. this morning. There will be some clouds and the slight chance of a shower through midday, followed by more sunshine during the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the 90s. Most of the day will be dry, but a cluster of storms will move in late in the day into the evening.

Thursday will be humid with a few scattered storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The period of Friday through Sunday will be partly cloudy and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Much of those days will be dry, but an isolated storm or two will be possible each day.

A better chance of showers and storms will arrive on Monday.

