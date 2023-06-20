Showers developing late morning and afternoon

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. --A very unsettled pattern will stay with us through the weekend and early next week. The Summer Solstice is Wednesday at 10:57 am.

Showers and a few storms will develop by late this morning and afternoon and become a bit more widespread later tonight. It'll be cloudy and breezy otherwise with a high in the upper 70s. Areas of heavy rain will move in from the east/southeast tonight and stay with us on and off through Wednesday. A few inches of rain will be possible in many areas by early Thursday morning. Along with the rain, Wednesday will be cool and breezy with a high only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Showers and storms will be possible each day through at least early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret has developed. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.
