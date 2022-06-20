Another comfortable day to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Comfortable weather continues today with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be warmer with mostly cloudy skies. We can't completely rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly west and north of Richmond. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Wednesday will be hotter and more humid with a higher threat for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered storms will also be possible on Thursday.

It will remain fairly humid with a mix of sun and clouds Friday through Sunday. An isolated storm is possible over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

