Mostly dry Monday, increasing chances for rain through the week

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will offer a mix of sun and clouds. It will turn more humid, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. We may see an isolated shower or two during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. More showers will be possible this evening, especially west of I-95.

Tuesday will bring more of the same...a lot of clouds and an isolated shower or two, as an unsettled pattern develops for the rest of the week. Low pressure spinning around to our south and west won't move much, but will throw increasing amounts of moisture our way. Showers will become likely on Wednesday, with waves of showers and a few thunderstorms likely through the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday, in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, rising back into the low and mid 80s by the weekend.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic continues to get more organized and will likely become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Bert over the next 24 hours as it tracks west towards the Lesser Antilles. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker. In the layers tab, click on "active model tracks" until the storm is named. As of now, many models curve it away from the Caribbean and the United States, but a few bring it through the Caribbean.

