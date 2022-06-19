Watch
Sunny Sunday with temperatures below normal

Posted at 5:09 AM, Jun 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cool morning with temps in the 40s and 50s.

Skies will be mainly sunny today, with just some high clouds increasing this afternoon across western VA. While it won't be as gusty as yesterday, it will still be a bit breezy. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight will be another clear and cool night with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Comfortable weather continues on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday will be warmer and a little more humid. Skies will be variably cloudy, and a spot or two could see a shower, mainly in northern VA. Highs will be near 90.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Scattered storms will be possible.

Scattered storms will also be possible on Thursday with highs 85-90.

It will remain fairly humid with isolated storms possible Friday and next weekend. Highs will be 85-90.

