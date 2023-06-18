Sunny and very warm today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be sunny and warmer today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations, but it will be cooler near the coast.

An unsettled pattern will develop for the week ahead. There will be a battle between an area of low pressure to our south, and an area of high pressure to our north. The high will try to keep rain south of the area, but some computer models are showing that low being successful at bringing some rain. Over the past 36 hours, computer model rainfall for the week ranges from a few drops to over four inches — showing how variable this pattern will be.

On Monday, there will be the chance of a shower or storm in the metro by late in the day, but rain chances will be higher west of I-95. The highest rain chances will be near I-81. Highs will be 85-90, and it will be a little more humid.

There will be a better chance of a few storms on Tuesday, mainly west of I-95.

Rain chances will increase for mid and late week. The chance for rain will be higher in southern and western VA. It will turn increasingly more humid, with Friday and Saturday being rather muggy. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic continues to show a high chance of development over the next few days. This will likely become Tropical Storm Bert as it tracks westward towards the Lesser Antilles. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker. In the layers tab, click on "active model tracks" until the storm is named. As of now, many models curve it away from the Caribbean and the United States, but a few bring it through the Caribbean.

