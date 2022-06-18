Gorgeous weekend ahead with low humidity, cooler temps

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will pass through this morning, bringing in significantly cooler and less humid air to the region this weekend.

It will be sunny and breezy today, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 20 mph across central VA, with some gusts of 30+ possible near the coast.

Tonight will be clear and very comfortable. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s away from the coast.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and less breezy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

It will turn a lot more humid on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and some scattered storms will be possible.

A cold front moving into the area late in the week will keep some scattered storms around, and temper the heat a little.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.