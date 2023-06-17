Sunny and warm weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less humid air is moving into the area, and humidity levels will stay comfortable all weekend.

Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Lows tonight will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Father's Day will be sunny and warmer with highs 85-90.

It will turn more humid on Monday as highs hit around 90. Skies will be partly cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible, mainly in western VA.

An area of low pressure to our south will try to bring a few showers in during the week, but an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will try to push much of the rain south of our area. As of now, the better chances for rain will occur late in the week.

Tropics: a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic now shows a high chance of development over the next few days. This may become Tropical Storm Bert as it tracks westward towards the Lesser Antilles. You can keep tabs on this in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker. In the layers tab, click on "active model tracks" until the storm is named.

