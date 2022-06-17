Friday could break another heat record in Richmond

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The Richmond record is 99 from 1944, and there is the potential to tie or break it. The heat index will exceed 100. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front comes through.

Behind this cold front, this weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine, cooler temps, and a huge drop in humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows Sunday morning will be in the 50s (a few isolated upper 40s are possible northwest of RVA).

More heat and humidity return Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

