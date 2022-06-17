Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Friday could break another heat record in Richmond

Poster image - 2022-06-17T072553.626.jpg
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 07:26:42-04

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Click here for any current weather alerts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The Richmond record is 99 from 1944, and there is the potential to tie or break it. The heat index will exceed 100. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front comes through.

Behind this cold front, this weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine, cooler temps, and a huge drop in humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows Sunday morning will be in the 50s (a few isolated upper 40s are possible northwest of RVA).

More heat and humidity return Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone