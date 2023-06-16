A few strong storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. It will be warm and more humid with highs 85-90.

A shower is possible in a couple of spots this morning, mostly across northern VA. An approaching cold front will increase the chance of storms closer to midday, and the storm threat will last through the afternoon. The best chance of storms in the metro is approximately 1-5 p.m. Storms could be strong to severe with some hail and gusty winds. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for much of the area, and a slight risk (level 2 of 5) east of I-95.

The chance for rain will decrease during the evening. Clouds will decrease tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will be closer to 90 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure will be close to the region next week. This will bring at least the chance of a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be 85-90 Monday, in the lower 80s Tuesday, and 75-80 Wednesday and Thursday. The summer solstice is 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

Tropics: a tropical wave is located off the west coast of Africa. This has a moderate chance of development over the next week, as it tracks westward towards the Lesser Antilles. If this becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Bret.

