Scattered Storms Possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia will remain on the eastern edge of a large "heat ridge" through Friday, keeping our weather hot and humid through the rest of the work week. Scattered storms will be possible Thursday, with isolated storms on Friday.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night, bringing much milder air with much lower humidity to the region. Highs Saturday will only reach the low 80s, with many areas staying in the 70s on Father's Day. Skies will be mostly sunny both days with low humidity.

The heat ridge will redevelop early next week, pushing eastward in the Mid-Atlantic by midweek. Highs in central Virginia will soar into the mid 90s Tuesday, and upper 90s Wednesday.

A weak disturbance near the Nicaragua Caribbean coast now only has a low chance of tropical cyclone development as it drifts northwest over the next few days.

