Patchy fog, then mostly sunny Wednesday

A Hot, Humid, and Stormy Pattern Continues Through Friday
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 07:08:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be hot and humid, with areas of fog early, then skies will become mostly sunny with a high in the lower 90s. The best late day storm chances appear to be in the Western Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley. Any storm should die out before making it to the Metro area this afternoon. The storm scenario for Thursday is far from certain, but could involve both a morning and late evening round of showers and storms.

The pattern of heat, humidity, and storms will continue through Friday, with at least a low-end threat for severe weather each day. A cold front will move through the area Friday, bringing a much milder and drier air mass into the region Saturday through Tuesday.

A weak disturbance north of Panama has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development as it moves northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 5 days.

