Seasonal weather continues Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect a breezy and warm Wednesday, with a low chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs will be low to mid 80s.

Similar weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with a slightly better chance for a shower or storm Friday.

Father's Day weekend currently looks very warm and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A large upper-level low pressure area will settle into the Mid-Atlantic early next week, bringing several days of good rain chances and below normal temperatures to central Virginia.

