Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Severe weather possible late Tuesday morning into early afternoon

A Hot, Humid, and Stormy Pattern Continues Through Friday
Zach's tracking severe weather potential this week
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 05:58:10-04

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Click here for any current weather alerts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cluster of storms quickly moving through Ohio this morning will move southeast , affecting central Virginia late Tuesday morning, into early afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be likely with this cluster of storms. Some additional storms are possible in the afternoon.

The pattern of heat, humidity, and storms will continue through Friday, with at least a low-end threat for severe weather each day. A cold front will move through the area Friday, bringing a much milder and drier air mass into the region Saturday through Tuesday.

A weak disturbance north of Panama has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development as it moves northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 5 days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone