Severe weather possible late Tuesday morning into early afternoon

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Click here for any current weather alerts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cluster of storms quickly moving through Ohio this morning will move southeast , affecting central Virginia late Tuesday morning, into early afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be likely with this cluster of storms. Some additional storms are possible in the afternoon.

The pattern of heat, humidity, and storms will continue through Friday, with at least a low-end threat for severe weather each day. A cold front will move through the area Friday, bringing a much milder and drier air mass into the region Saturday through Tuesday.

A weak disturbance north of Panama has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development as it moves northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 5 days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.