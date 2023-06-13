Watch Now
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonal

Morning weather update June 13 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 07:16:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonal, with highs in the low 80s. A weak disturbance will bring a few showers to the area Wednesday, but rain chances will be very low. Dry weather is expected Thursday, with another low chance for a shower or storm Friday.

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity, with a good chance for showers and storms on Father's Day. The chance for storms will continue into early next week.

