The heat and humidity build this week, along with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be muggy and much hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will surpass 100° in some areas. It will be partly cloudy with just the slight threat of an isolated storm or two.

We're keeping an eye on a potential cluster of storms that could impact the area Tuesday morning, but that is far from a certainty. It looks like another very hot and humid day, with highs in the 90s and possibly a few more pop-up storms.

It will remain hot and muggy through Friday with highs in the low 90s. There will be chances for a few thunderstorms each day, with higher rain chances by Friday as a "cool" front moves into the area.

Behind the front, next weekend will be dry, less humid and not as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

