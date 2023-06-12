Some storms with gusty winds possible on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The highest rain chances will come midday into the afternoon. A few storms could be on the strong side with some hail and high gusts. Much of central Virginia is under a marginal threat for severe weather. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 80s. Another disturbance may trigger a passing shower or thunderstorms on Wednesday. Thursday at this point looks dry. Highs will remain in the 80s.

We may make a run at 90 degrees on Friday, with the threat for a late day thunderstorm as another front settles into the region. Some moisture will be around next weekend and there will be the threat for at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

