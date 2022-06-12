Some storms around today, especially this morning

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cluster of showers and storms with heavy rainfall is tracking through the area this morning. The chance of rain will remain higher this morning, with clouds breaking for some sun this afternoon. An approaching system will trigger widely scattered storms this afternoon into this evening. Not all areas will see those storms, but the ones that do develop will have heavy rainfall and the potential to be severe. It will be more humid today with highs in the 80s.

Monday will be muggy and much hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will surpass 100° in some areas. It will be partly cloudy with just the slight chance of an isolated storm or two.

A batch of storms is possible Tuesday morning, otherwise it will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the lower 90s.

It will remain hot and muggy through Friday with highs in the 90s. There will be the chance of a thunderstorm each day, with higher rain chances by Friday.

Next weekend will be less humid and not as hot with highs in the 80s.

