Very warm and breezy today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds as the afternoon wears on. It will be breezy and on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Highs will be cooler near the coast. Southwesterly winds will gust over 20 mph. A shower or storm will be possible in far western VA by late today.

Today's air quality will be like Saturday — Code Yellow means while most people will be ok, those with sensitive respiratory ailments will want to limit time outside.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warmer with lows 65-70. A shower or two will be possible.

Monday will have some showers and storms around at times. The best chance of rain in the metro will be from around midday through 6 p.m. A few storms could get strong with hail and high gusts. It will be more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday through Saturday will be warm with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be 85-90. It will turn more humid later in the week.

