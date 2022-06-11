A few storms around this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see variable cloudiness today. There will be some showers this morning, mostly north of I-64. Some scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon into this evening. There will be many dry hours today, and not all areas will see rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and it will turn a little more humid as the day wears on.

Tonight will be more humid with the chance of some showers and storms, especially towards daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a good chance of showers and storms in the early morning, followed by many dry hours during the day. We will have a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms that do develop will have some heavy downpours, and a few storms could be strong.

Monday will be quite hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index in the afternoon will make it feel near or a little above 100°. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, most areas will be dry.

It will stay hot and muggy through Friday. A backdoor cold front will cool areas north of I-64 a bit Wednesday and Thursday. There will be the chance of a few scattered storms each day, with better chances on Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and not as humid with highs in the 80s.

